COVID-19: Over 329,000 fully vaccinated in Kostanay region

Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 21:31
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Over 329,000 people have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus infection, Deputy Head of the Kostanay regional healthcare department Anzhela Beksultanova said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In her words, as of 10 January 2022 the first component of anti-COVID vaccines was administered to 346,500 people in the region. A total of 329,330 people were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

5,521 people in the region got vaccinated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Of these, 4,400 are teenagers aged 12-17, 110 are pregnant women and 1,011 are nursing mothers.

Revaccination campaign is still ongoing in the region, she added.

37,922 people were revaccinated in Kostanay region as of 10 January 2022.


