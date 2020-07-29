Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Over 300 patients discharged from metropolitan hospitals after full recovery

Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 12:22
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - More than 300 patients were discharged from the capital hospitals over past 24 hours, Kazinform reports with the reference to the official website of the city administration.

305 people recovered from the novel virus have been discharged from Nur-Sultan hospitals.

Residents of Nur-Sultan Birzhan Abdullin and Petr Vasiliyev were among those who were discharged from the hospital. Birzhan Abdullin expressed gratitude to the workers, who, according to him, were very attentive towards the patients.

Peter Vasiliyev was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. «Doctors and all medical staff are very qualified. Thank you very much! I have recovered within fourteen days. Everything is fine, now I feel great!«, said the pensioner Vasiliyev.

Due to the quarantine measures introduced on July 5 and strengthening of outpatient treatment, the number of patients in hospitals diagnosed with pneumonia has decreased from 1,348 to 633. The number of calls to ambulance stations has lowered from 3,000 to 1,100 per day.

It is worth noting that the total number of recovered patients in Nur-Sultan has reached 70% - 7,260 recoveries out of 10,320 confirmed cases. The capital hospitals’ bed capacity has decreased from 99% to 38%.

