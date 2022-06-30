Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: Over 30 beat virus in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 June 2022, 10:08
COVID-19: Over 30 beat virus in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 34 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, down 14 from the previous day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Of 34, 21 people were discharged from COVID-19 treatment in Almaty city. 13 COVID-19 patients recovered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

A total of 1,292,362 people made recovery from the coronavirus across Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan had logged in 137 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24h.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes