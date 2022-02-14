COVID-19: Over 290,000 get revaccinated in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Presently Turkestan region is in the ‘green’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as only two fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in the region in the past day, Kazinform reports.

According to the press service of the administration of Turkestan region, out of 809 COVID-19 beds at the local infectious facilities 694 beds stand ready for patients.

Since the start of the pandemic Turkestan region has documented a total of 18,432 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 9,562 symptomless cases. There are 150 vaccination rooms in the region. 1,047,025 people have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines, while the second component was administered to 1,045,348 people in the region. 290,110 people got revaccinated.

As for Pfizer vaccine, the first dose have been administered to 175,174 people in Turkestan region. 110,075 people were fully immunized with Pfizer vaccine in the region.



