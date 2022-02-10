Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Over 220 fresh infections reported in Almaty region

Kudrenok Tatyana
10 February 2022, 12:48
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day over 220 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the region, a total of 68,105 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases were documented there, including 16,346 symptomless cases.

In the past 24 hours the region has registered 221 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 51 symptomless cases. COVID-19 incidence rate stands at 0.4%, compared to 0.6% reported two weeks ago.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases were logged in Balkhash, Karatal, Koksu, Sarkansk, Talgarsk districts as well as in the city of Taldykorgan.

Recall that Almaty region moved to ‘yellow’ zone in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection on Wednesday.


