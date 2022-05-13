Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Over 20 Kazakhstanis recover in past day

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
13 May 2022, 10:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 23 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kostanay and Kyzylorda regions recorded 8 COVID-19 recoveries each. 4 people beat the coronavirus infection in Almaty city. Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals in East Kazakhstan region. One person recovered in Karaganda region.

A total of 1,291,490 people recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the global pandemic began.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
