    COVID-19: Over 2,600 get vaccinated in Almaty city

    4 February 2022, 17:40

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 2,695 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the public health department of the city, 1,378 people got vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 1,317 people. In total, 1,115,403 people were inoculated with the first dose and 1,056,579 people were fully immunized against COVID-19 since 1 February 2021. Of these, 124,179 are people aged 60 and more.

    The public health department added that 176,638 Almaty residents got revaccinated.

    1,602 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection were registered in the city on 4 February 2022, including 117 symptomless cases.

    In the past day 158 people made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection. 75 Almaty residents were hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. 1,442 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of the city.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
