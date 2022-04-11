COVID-19: Over 110,000 nursing mothers in Kazakhstan fully immunized

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has published the updated figures on vaccination of teenagers, pregnant women and nursing mothers with Pfizer vaccine, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

As of 10 April, 985,053 people, including 794,847 teenagers, 36,514 pregnant women, and 130,546 nursing mothers, were inoculated with the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 854,008, 710,976 teenagers, 31,073 pregnant women and 110,774 nursing mothers.

It bears to remind that vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine started in Kazakhstan on 15 November 2021. Kazakhstan authorized the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for teens aged between 12 and 18, pregnant women and nursing mothers.



