COVID-19: Over 106,000 revaccinated in Kostanay region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 March 2022, 07:39
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM 342,000 in Kostanay region were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 106,000 were revaccinated, the regional healthcare department reports.

There are 1,650 COVID-19 beds in the region. 12% of infectious beds and 14% of quarantine beds are occupied.

For the last 24 hours the region recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases.

As of today 558,390 doses of the 1st component and 558,930 doses of the 2nd component of the coronavirus vaccine, 5,000 doses of Sputnik Light for revaccination arrived in the region.

357,970 people or 60.1% of eligible population were vaccinated. 342,465 of them or 57.5% received both doses. As of March 3, 106,175 people received the 3rd booster shot.


