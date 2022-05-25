Go to the main site
    COVID-19: Over 1 mln complete Pfizer vaccination cycle

    25 May 2022, 12:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 25, 1, 021,972 people in Kazakhstan were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

    1,143,837 people were administered the 1st jab, 1,021,972 received both.

    846,952 teens, 39,469 pregnant women, and 140,496 breastfeeding moms were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 796,701 teens, 35,321 pregnant women, and 129,239 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
