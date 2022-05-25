Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: Over 1 mln complete Pfizer vaccination cycle

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
25 May 2022, 12:08
COVID-19: Over 1 mln complete Pfizer vaccination cycle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of May 25, 1, 021,972 people in Kazakhstan were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus reads.

1,143,837 people were administered the 1st jab, 1,021,972 received both.

846,952 teens, 39,469 pregnant women, and 140,496 breastfeeding moms were inoculated with the 1st jab, while 796,701 teens, 35,321 pregnant women, and 129,239 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes