Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19: Over 1,500 still in treatment in Kazakhstan

    5 May 2022, 09:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 5 May 2022 a total of 1,543 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    75 Kazakhstanis are treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities, while there are also 1,468 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

    14 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one more COVID-19 patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

    Recall that Kazakhstan recorded six new cases of the coronavirus infection a day earlier, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,557.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
    4 Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    5 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran