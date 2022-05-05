COVID-19: Over 1,500 still in treatment in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of 5 May 2022 a total of 1,543 people are still treated for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

75 Kazakhstanis are treated for COVID-19 at healthcare facilities, while there are also 1,468 at-home care COVID-19 patients.

14 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and one more COVID-19 patient is on artificial lung ventilation.

Recall that Kazakhstan recorded six new cases of the coronavirus infection a day earlier, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,557.



