Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19: Over 1,500 new cases added in Almaty city in past day

    16 August 2021, 16:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,503 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Of 1,503, 84 newly confirmed cases were symptomless.

    According to the city healthcare department, 256 people were discharged from local infectious facilities in the past day after making full recovery from COVID-19. However, 483 residents of the city were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

    6,294 people, including 246 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the city. 67 of them are on life support.

    The healthcare department of Almaty city revealed that 811,800 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city from February 1 till August 12.

    2,413 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the past 24 hours, while the second component has been administered to 2,459 people.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Huawei Vice President on unique value of Huawei Cloud for Central Asian market
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    New children’s hospital opens in Karaganda
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays