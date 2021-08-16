Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Over 1,500 new cases added in Almaty city in past day

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 August 2021, 16:22
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,503 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Almaty city in the past day, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 1,503, 84 newly confirmed cases were symptomless.

According to the city healthcare department, 256 people were discharged from local infectious facilities in the past day after making full recovery from COVID-19. However, 483 residents of the city were hospitalized due to COVID-19.

6,294 people, including 246 children, are treated for the coronavirus infection at infectious facilities of the city. 67 of them are on life support.

The healthcare department of Almaty city revealed that 811,800 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Almaty city from February 1 till August 12.

2,413 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines in the past 24 hours, while the second component has been administered to 2,459 people.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
