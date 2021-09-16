Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    COVID-19: Over 1,000 vaccinated in one day in Atyrau region

    16 September 2021, 14:06

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional healthcare department said in a statement that 1,051 people had received the jab of anti-COVID vaccine in the past day. Of these, 16 are healthcare workers, 31 are teachers, 40 are students, 72 people have chronic diseases and so on.

    Since February 1 through September 15 a total of 214,398 people were inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccines. The second component was administered to 164,600 people.

    Earlier it was reported that 55 COVID-19 patients stay in the intensive care units in Atyrau region.

    It bears to remind that vaccination of healthcare workers kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Mass vaccination campaign was announced two months later on April 2, 2021. To date, 7,194,860 Kazakhstanis were vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID vaccines. 6,019,027 people in Kazakhstan were fully vaccinated.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports