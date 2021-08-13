COVID-19: Only Turkestan region in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost all regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 13, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Turkestan region remains the only area in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 7,798 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 672,322 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 554,178 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.