COVID-19: One region remains in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
2 December 2021, 09:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One region of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of December 2, North Kazakhstan regions stays in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent city, as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions remain in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 973,045. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 938,335 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


