COVID-19: One region in Kazakhstan in ‘yellow zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There is only one region in Kazakhstan in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of August 10, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Turkestan region is in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 649,120 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 533,329 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.



