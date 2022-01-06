COVID-19 Omicron strain discovered in Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The COVID-19 Omicron strain was detected in Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities, Kazinform cites the press service of the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

According to the health ministry, the whole-genome sequencing (WGS) of 96 positive swabs was completed on January 6, 2022, at the Molecular Genetic Research Laboratory of the National Center of Expertise of Nur-Sultan city. As a result of the genotyping, the new COVID-19 Omicron variant was found in eight or 8.3% of the positive swabs, including seven in Almaty city and one in Nur-Sultan city. The Delta strain was discovered in 71%, Delta+ in 16%, and other strains in 4.7% of the swabs.

It is noted that the Omicron variant carries the high rate of contagiousness and increased risk of reinfection.

According to the WHO, as of January 6, 2022, the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been registered in 126 countries of the world.