COVID-19: Nur-Sultan still in ‘yellow zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
25 December 2020, 11:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chief state health officer of Nur-Sultan city Zhanna Praliyeva says the Kazakh capital is still in the ‘yellow zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

«In September and the first decade of October 2020, the epidemiological situation in the city was stable. However, starting from the second half of October the city saw an increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases and moved to the ‘yellow zone’. Nur-Sultan was in the ‘yellow zone’ up until December 10 and, the, moved to the ‘red zone’ for a week. On December 22, the city ended up in the ‘yellow zone’ again,» Ms Praliyeva said at the press service on Friday.

As of December 25, Nur-Sultan has registered 17,972 cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 16,465 or 92% have fully recovered. 1,151 COVID-19 patients continue to receive treatment. Unfortunately, 356 people have died of the novel coronavirus.

She also added that in the past 24 hours the city had performed 3,712 PCR tests and 60 people had tested positive for COVID-19. Of 60, seven COVID-19 cases have been imported.


