COVID-19: Nur-Sultan stays in ‘yellow zone’
24 July 2022 13:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, remains in the ‘yellow’ zone based on the number of fresh daily infections as of July 24, Kazinform has learned from the official Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting the spread of COVID-19.

There are no regions in the high-risk ‘red zone’.

Nur-Sultan is in the ‘yellow zone’.

The rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier Kazinform reported that 2,649 new cases of COVID-19 had been registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours. In addition, almost 1,000 Kazakhstanis recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day.


Author:
Correspondent
