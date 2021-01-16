Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan lands in ‘red zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
16 January 2021, 11:43
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has returned to the ‘red zone’ based on the number of fresh COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports.

It joined Akmola and Kostanay regions which had already been there based on the epidemiological situation. The 'red zone' is the highest level in the three-tier system used in the country.

The ‘yellow zone’ includes the city of Almaty as well as Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

The chief state sanitary officer of Nur-Sultan city issued the order on new restrictions and quarantine measures in the Kazakh capital on Friday changing the working hours of shopping malls, cafés, restaurants, hair salons, ets.

In addition, 80% of employees of companies and enterprises in the Kazakh capital were ordered to switch to remote working.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
