COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The occupancy rate for infectious hospital beds stands at 28% countrywide, while the share of occupied intensive care unit (ICU) beds is 7%, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat commented on the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform reports.

191 infectious hospitals for 5,062 patients are providing anti-coronavirus treatment to date. The occupancy rate for ICU beds is 7%, she said at a press conference in Nur-Sultan.

According to her, the highest bed occupancy rate is observed in Nur-Sultan – 55% and North Kazakhstan region – 59%. The occupancy rate for ICU beds in Nur-Sultan is 28% and in Turkistan region – 20%.

43 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have been placed in intensive care units.

The Minister noted that the majority of COVID-19 patients has mild symptoms. Over 94% of those infected are at home care.

She assured that the regions have been provided with a two-month supply of 16 pharmaceuticals used in the COVID-19 treatment. The reserves of medications at primary healthcare units amount to 1.3bln tenge (80 thousand patients).

Since the beginning of the year, healthcare organizations of the country have received medications worth over 6bln tenge that comprises 70% of annual volume.







