Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region remain in ‘red zone’

    17 December 2020, 13:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.

    Almaty city, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

    According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ‘green zone’ includes Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions as well as the city of Shymkent.

    Strict restrictive measures are in place in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in the ‘yellow zone’ tighten the control over the quarantine measures.

    The areas in the ‘green zone’ observe stable situation in terms of the coronavirus infection and ease the restrictive measures.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports