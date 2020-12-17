COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.

Almaty city, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ‘green zone’ includes Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions as well as the city of Shymkent.

Strict restrictive measures are in place in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in the ‘yellow zone’ tighten the control over the quarantine measures.

The areas in the ‘green zone’ observe stable situation in terms of the coronavirus infection and ease the restrictive measures.