Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region remain in ‘red zone’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 December 2020, 13:45
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city and Atyrau region remain in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Atyrau region remain in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection as of December 17, 2020, Kazinform reports.

Almaty city, Kostanay, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’.

According to the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ‘green zone’ includes Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan regions as well as the city of Shymkent.

Strict restrictive measures are in place in the 'red zone', whereas the areas in the ‘yellow zone’ tighten the control over the quarantine measures.

The areas in the ‘green zone’ observe stable situation in terms of the coronavirus infection and ease the restrictive measures.

Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden