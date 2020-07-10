Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19: Nur-Sultan carries out disinfection works

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
10 July 2020, 17:19
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan carries out disinfection works

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Disinfection works are being carried out in places of mass gatherings, including parks, squares, embankments, and boulevards in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform cites the capital's administration.

It is said the disinfection works are carried out on foot and vehicles. Owners of shopping and entertainment centers, trade houses, and markets are obliged to conduct disinfection on their territories as ordered by the chief medical officer.

photo

According to the capital's administration, areas covering 20 million sq m have already been disinfected in the city.

Recall, two-week restrictions to stabilize the epidemiological situation have been in place across the country since July 5.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site