COVID-19: Nur-Sultan and Almaty still in ‘red zone’

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 March 2021, 10:16
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities remain in ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan as of March 11, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental commission for the prevention of coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.

Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow region’, the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Notably, tough restrictions are in place in the areas in the ‘red zone’, whereas the areas in ‘yellow zone’ keep the exiting quarantine measures with greater control over their observation. Restrictions may be eased in the areas in the ‘green zone’, where the COVID-19 situation is stable.

