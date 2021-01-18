COVID-19: Nur-Sultan, 4 regions in ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as the regions of Akmola, Atyrau, Kostanay, and Pavlodar are in the ‘red zone’ based on the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan to describe the epidemiological situation in the country, Kazinform reports.

As of January 18, Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, and North Kazakhstan regions have landed in the ‘yellow zone’, while the rest of the regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Kazinform reported earlier that Kazakhstan had added 1,003 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. Of 1,003, 125 fresh daily infections have been registered in Nur-Sultan city.



