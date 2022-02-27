COVID-19: Number of fully immunized Kazakhstanis up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in in the country.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of 26 February, 9,379,737 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,982,156 people received two shots of anti-COVID vaccines.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 351 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 1,302,059.



