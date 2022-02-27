Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: Number of fully immunized Kazakhstanis up

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 February 2022, 16:21
COVID-19: Number of fully immunized Kazakhstanis up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has updated the vaccination figures in the country, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in in the country.

According to a statement released by the commission, as of 26 February, 9,379,737 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. 8,982,156 people received two shots of anti-COVID vaccines.

The overall vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 351 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan climbed to 1,302,059.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival