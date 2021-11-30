COVID-19: North Kazakhstan region remains in ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One region of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of November 30, North Kazakhstan region is the only region in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are still in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The cities of Shymkent city and Almaty, as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 654 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 971,541. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 935,950 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.