COVID-19: North Kazakhstan region in high-risk ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Only one region of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar and Kostanay regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Mangistau regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 751 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 972,292 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 937,383 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.