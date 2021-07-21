Go to the main site
    COVID-19: No regions of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’

    21 July 2021, 10:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – There are no regions of Kazakhstan in the ‘green zone’, the lowest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

    As of July 21, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Almaty, Akmola, Aktobe, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    There are no regions in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 5,179 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 504,290 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 436,523 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

