Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    COVID-19: No changes in ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

    11 February 2022, 09:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No regions have left the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 11 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

    Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

    Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

    Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,285,669 countrywide. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Regions Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
    UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
    5 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships