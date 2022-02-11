Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  для ANSA

COVID-19: No changes in ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 February 2022, 09:43
COVID-19: No changes in ‘red’ zone in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – No regions have left the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 11 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19.

The cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, and West Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau and now East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Shymkent city as well as Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,285,669 countrywide. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


Coronavirus   Regions   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre