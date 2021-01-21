Go to the main site
    COVID-19: New cases registered in 11 out of 13 districts in N Kazakhstan

    21 January 2021, 13:27

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The number of daily infections is growing in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

    In the past 24 hours, the region has recorded 78 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Two weeks ago the average number of daily infections stood at 55-58. The new COVID-19 cases have been registered in 11 out of 13 districts of North Kazakhstan region and the city of Petropavlovsk.

    Most of the newly registered COVID-19 patients have symptoms of the novel coronavirus – 59 of 78, to be exact.

    Recall that North Kazakhstan region is under the ‘red zone’, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan, in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, and is about to tighten the restrictive measures.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

