COVID-19: New cases recorded in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Another 14 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in Atyrau city, Kazinform reports referring to regional administration's press service.

According to the press service, eight infected persons are citizens of Kulsary city, Zhalyoisk district, including three men and five women. Being screened and examined as they had contacted with those infected, all they have tested positive for the novel virus. Three have developed clinical symptoms of SARS.

Six more are Atyrau citizens, including 5 men and one woman. Of six, two sought medical aid after experiencing SARS symptoms, four were tested positive following screening and examinations.

They all are receiving treatment at an infectious hospital.

Thus far, the region has registered 1,324 persons with the COVID-19 virus, including 985 recovered ones.