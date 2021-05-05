Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: N Kazakhstan to ease some restrictions

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 May 2021, 16:50
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Chief state sanitary doctor of North Kazakhstan region Asset Zhumatayev signed the new decree on easing quarantine restrictions imposed earlier to curb COVID-19 spread.

The number of new coronavirus cases decreased by 34% from 242 to 159 cases in the region over the last week. 13 cases were detected in the past 24 hours.

On April 21 the region entered the 'green zone' in terms of spread of coronavirus in Kazakhstan. On May 4 it was decided to ease the quarantine regime. Food and nonfood stores, shopping malls and networks are permitted to work with strict observance of sanitary requirements and without any time restrictions since May 5. It is noteworthy, mass events are still banned.


