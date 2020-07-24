COVID-19: N Kazakhstan residents gather to provide helping hand to temporary hospital workers

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - North Kazakhstan region residents have been providing help to temporary hospital workers by delivering water, cooked meals, buying oxygen concentrators and pharmaceuticals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The charity fund Zeket operating under the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan kicked off a fundraising campaign which helped raise over 20 million tenge in one week necessary to obtain 36 oxygen concentrators. The concentrators have been delivered to the regional hospital as well as several districts.





The idea of buying oxygen concentrators has also been actively picked up by the region's patrons. Alexandr Rylov who heads the Yessil-diagnostic medical center provided the Kalidavir antivirus device worth 1 million tenge to the temporary hospital based at the regional hospital as well as personal protective means to the tune of 1 million tenge.





Petropavlovsk natives Assem and Dilyara have been helping medical workers by providing them with protective masks, suits, and tonometers. They set up the Instagram account pomosh_med015/ which helped collect around 1 million tenge in one day. They also have been joined by local entrepreneurs who make bedside tables and owners of local catering facilities who provide meals to hospitals.





It is said that the city's public council has also been delivering cooked meals to temporary hospitals.

So far, North Kazakhstan region has reported 2,540 coronavirus cases, including 1,498 recovered cases.



