COVID-19: N Kazakhstan region may end up in ‘red zone’

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is running the risk of moving into the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Arman Kushbasov, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, said at the Thursday briefing the region is on the brink of moving into the ‘red zone’.

Kushbasov said it is highly likely the region will tighten the restrictions, if necessary. Whatever happens it is crucial to continue to observe the sanitary and social distancing rules, avoid mass gatherings, and wear face masks, he added.

In the past 24 hours, North Kazakhstan region has added 59 new cases of the coronavirus infection. In total, the region reported 9,360 COVID-19 cases. The highest number of cases -47% - is observed among adults aged 50 and higher.

Since early October 2020 the region registered over 200 imported COVID-19 cases. 50,5 thousand people entered North Kazakhstan region and 222 tested positive for COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region detected 364 imported COVID-19 cases.



