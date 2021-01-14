Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  North Kazakhstan region

COVID-19: N Kazakhstan region may end up in ‘red zone’

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 January 2021, 16:47
COVID-19: N Kazakhstan region may end up in ‘red zone’

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – North Kazakhstan region is running the risk of moving into the ‘red zone’ in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

Arman Kushbasov, deputy head of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of North Kazakhstan region, said at the Thursday briefing the region is on the brink of moving into the ‘red zone’.

Kushbasov said it is highly likely the region will tighten the restrictions, if necessary. Whatever happens it is crucial to continue to observe the sanitary and social distancing rules, avoid mass gatherings, and wear face masks, he added.

In the past 24 hours, North Kazakhstan region has added 59 new cases of the coronavirus infection. In total, the region reported 9,360 COVID-19 cases. The highest number of cases -47% - is observed among adults aged 50 and higher.

Since early October 2020 the region registered over 200 imported COVID-19 cases. 50,5 thousand people entered North Kazakhstan region and 222 tested positive for COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic North Kazakhstan region detected 364 imported COVID-19 cases.


Coronavirus   North Kazakhstan region   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Quake recorded 376 km away from Almaty
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously