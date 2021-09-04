Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID-19: Most of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’

Kudrenok Tatyana
4 September 2021, 11:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The majority of regions of Kazakhstan are in the ‘red’ one, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

As of September 4, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent cities as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country.

Turkestan region is in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan registered 4,830 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 808,431 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 710,025 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.


