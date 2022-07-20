Qazaq TV
COVID-19 mortality rate stands at 3% in Nur-Sultan
20 July 2022 13:25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – COVID-19 mortality rate in the Kazakh capital stands at 3%, head of the public health office Timur Muratov said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a press briefing Muratov revealed that around 6,000 people had been discharged from COVID-19 healthcare facilities in Nur-Sultan since the beginning of the year. «COVID-19 mortality rate in the city stands at 3%,» he said.

Currently, according to Muratov, 1,475 people are treated for COVID-19 at the infectious facilities of the city, including 202 children and 79 pregnant women.

The head of the public health office urged the residents of the city to get vaccinated as it is the only safe option to protect oneself and others from the risks of the pandemic.

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh capital had documented 3,970 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past two weeks.


