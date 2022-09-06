Go to the main site
    COVID-19 mortality rate may double in Russia — expert

    6 September 2022, 16:14

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The COVID-19 mortality rate in Russia surged threefold in August and may double further in the near future, Director of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

    «The coronavirus fatality rate increased threefold over the month - from about 30 individuals per day to 90. However, it may further surge twofold soon,» the expert said.

    According to TASS calculations, about 90,000 individuals died from the coronavirus globally in August, which is approximately 40% higher year-on-year and corresponds to the March 2022 level.


    Photo: tass.com

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
