COVID-19: More vaccination rooms open in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM 235 people got COVID-19 vaccine in North Kazakhstan on the first day of the mass vaccination started across the country on February 1.

Two more vaccination rooms opened in North Kazakhstan, the regional healthcare department reports. one of them is located at the clinic #1, the second at the regional phthisiopulmonology centre. There are 19 vaccination rooms in the region, 13 of them in district centres.

It is planned to vaccinate 1,200 people during the first stage. Chief state sanitary doctor of the region Asset Zhumatayev is one of the first to get vaccine against COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours the region confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases bringing the region’s total caseload to 11,0000.