Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: More than 4,000 staying at hospitals, 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
19 April 2021, 12:55
COVID-19: More than 4,000 staying at hospitals, 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 4,000 people are being treated for coronavirus infection at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals as of today, Kazinform reports.

665 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, including 77 asymptomatic. 61 were discharged from hospitals, 222 were admitted. 4,010 patients (including 110 children) are staying at hospitals. 896 adults are in critical condition, 3,118 show moderate symptoms. 245 were taken to the intensive care units, 22 are on life support. 6,246 people are being treated at home, 771 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

3,050 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Currently there are 203 vaccination rooms in the city. As of today the city remains in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


Almaty   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital