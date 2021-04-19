COVID-19: More than 4,000 staying at hospitals, 3,000 vaccinated in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Above 4,000 people are being treated for coronavirus infection at the Almaty infectious diseases hospitals as of today, Kazinform reports.

665 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the city in the last 24 hours, including 77 asymptomatic. 61 were discharged from hospitals, 222 were admitted. 4,010 patients (including 110 children) are staying at hospitals. 896 adults are in critical condition, 3,118 show moderate symptoms. 245 were taken to the intensive care units, 22 are on life support. 6,246 people are being treated at home, 771 of them are asymptomatic, the healthcare department reports.

3,050 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Currently there are 203 vaccination rooms in the city. As of today the city remains in the ‘red zone’ in terms of spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.