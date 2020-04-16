Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    COVID-19: More than 4,000 contacts traced in Kazakh capital

    16 April 2020, 21:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 4,000 contacts were found at coronavirus hotspots in Kazakh capital,» head of the public healthcare of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova told an online briefing.

    4,129 contacts were detected at 317 coronavirus hotspots so far. 309 hotspots were disinfected.

    48 facilities were placed under quarantine in Nur-Sultan since the first coronavirus case was registered. Quarantine was already lifted from 26 of them, including houses and administrative buildings. As of April 16, 22 facilities and territories, including the quarantine zone, are kept at quarantine now.

    For the past two days 34 new coronavirus cases were detected in the city.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year