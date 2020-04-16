Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Astana

COVID-19: More than 4,000 contacts traced in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 April 2020, 21:19
COVID-19: More than 4,000 contacts traced in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 4,000 contacts were found at coronavirus hotspots in Kazakh capital,» head of the public healthcare of Nur-Sultan Saule Kissikova told an online briefing.

4,129 contacts were detected at 317 coronavirus hotspots so far. 309 hotspots were disinfected.

48 facilities were placed under quarantine in Nur-Sultan since the first coronavirus case was registered. Quarantine was already lifted from 26 of them, including houses and administrative buildings. As of April 16, 22 facilities and territories, including the quarantine zone, are kept at quarantine now.

For the past two days 34 new coronavirus cases were detected in the city.


Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023