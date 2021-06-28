COVID-19: More than 145,000 fully vaccinated in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov told about the vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of today more than 210,000 people in Nur-Sultan were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. 145,000 were fully vaccinated. There are 62,000 doses of the 1st component of the vaccine, and 48,000 of the 2nd component in the city. The number of vaccination rooms increased threefold that open from 08:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., including weekdays.

People can choose which vaccine to get. There are Russia’s Sputnik V, home-grown QazVac and China’s CoronaVac. To provide wider access vaccination rooms were opened at 8 shopping malls. Some 40,000 were vaccinated there. Over the past 24 the number of those willing to get the vaccine against COVID-19 grew 4-5 times.