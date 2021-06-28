Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

COVID-19: More than 145,000 fully vaccinated in Kazakh capital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 June 2021, 17:07
COVID-19: More than 145,000 fully vaccinated in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Timur Muratov told about the vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.

As of today more than 210,000 people in Nur-Sultan were administered the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. 145,000 were fully vaccinated. There are 62,000 doses of the 1st component of the vaccine, and 48,000 of the 2nd component in the city. The number of vaccination rooms increased threefold that open from 08:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m., including weekdays.

People can choose which vaccine to get. There are Russia’s Sputnik V, home-grown QazVac and China’s CoronaVac. To provide wider access vaccination rooms were opened at 8 shopping malls. Some 40,000 were vaccinated there. Over the past 24 the number of those willing to get the vaccine against COVID-19 grew 4-5 times.


Coronavirus   State-of-the-Nation Address 2015   Nur-Sultan   QazVac  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year