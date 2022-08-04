4 August 2022 20:13

COVID-19 morbidity declines in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan is facing a decline in the incidence of COVID-19, Head of the Epidemiological Unit of the Department of State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance and Disease Prevention Dinara Otorbaeva told Kabar News Agency.

She noted that compared to the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in 2020-2021, the current epidemiological situation is not cause for concern.

«80-90% of patients carry the disease in a mild form and receive outpatient treatment. No fatal cases have been registered,» Otorbaeva said.

In addition, the specialist noted that in most cases the disease affects the citizens of active age - from 30 to 60 years old, among children were identified sporadic cases.

1,039 cases of novel coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past week (July 25-31).





Photo: en.kabar.kg











